ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon the nation to fully implement all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain coronavirus spread, during the religious events of Ashura in the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a message on 1st of Muharram ul Haram, 1443 Hijrah, the president felicitated the nation and prayed for their prosperity and well-being.

The president said as a nation, they would have to revive the greatest passion of their forefathers for sacrifice, and reiterate that they would not budge from the right and just path and would give any sacrifice.

He observed that Allah Almighty had saved the nation from any disaster during the coronavirus pandemic and stressed upon practicing of all the precautionary measures.

The president hoped that during religious events, the people would ensure implementation of SOPs without fail.

He also emphasized that people should get themselves vaccinated under the ongoing vaccination drive and secure Pakistan.

Praying for the peace, progress and prosperity of the whole Muslim Ummah, the president said Muharram-ul-Haram was amongst the holiest Islamic months that taught lessons of sacrifice and determination.

The advent of new Islamic year, also provided the Muslims that they should hold retrospection over their past life and prepare themselves for the sacrifices and truthfulness which embodied real success in this life and in the life hereafter.

