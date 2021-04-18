UrduPoint.com
President Urges Nation To Implement Coronavirus SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

President urges nation to implement coronavirus SOPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday once again urged the nation to fully implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the country witnessed a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in a single day.

On his twitter handle, the president said the country had reported 6127 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours which was close to peak figures during the 1st wave of the pandemic on June 13.

He stressed upon the people to implement SOPs to contain its further spread.

"6127 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, close to the peak in the 1st wave of 6825 on Jun 13. So PLEASE implement SOPs. 1- Wear Masks 2- Implement social distancing in bazaars and all activities 3- Ensure 3ft distance in masjid prayers. Wash hands frequently," he posted.

