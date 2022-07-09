UrduPoint.com

President Urges Nation To Rise Above Personal Interests, Selfishness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to reaffirm their resolve to rise above the personal interests, avarice and selfishness and support the deserving and helpless people in the society by absorbing the spirit of compassion, sacrifice, consideration and sympathy.

In a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 1443 Hijrah, being observed in the country on Sunday, the president said that considering the financial situation of the country, the people were required to utilize their passion of sacrifice, so that they could emerge out of the present day challenge as a strong nation.

Felicitating the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious and joyous occasion of eid, the president said that no nation could aspire to achieve development till it had ingrained quality of sacrifice as this human spirit was of global significance.

He said the real meaning behind sacrificing animals was to sacrifice human desires for the achievement of high ideals.

Such an urge equipped humans with capability that could help them overcome all the hurdles and save them falling from the right path, he added.

The religious occasion reminded the Muslims of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) who had bowed their heads in the obedience of Allah Almighty.

The day also made the faithful to reiterate their resolve for offering any kind of sacrifice in the obedience to Allah Almighty.

