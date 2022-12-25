UrduPoint.com

President Urges Nation To Uphold Vision Of Quaid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi urged the nation to reiterate its commitment to cherish and uphold the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for Pakistan and mobilise resources to tackle the grave issues to move on the path of political stability and economic prosperity.

In a message on the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, "Today, we celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of our beloved founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with great affection, enthusiasm and reverence." "On this day, we express our gratitude for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where we are free to realize our dreams as envisioned by the Quaid. Due to his untiring efforts, we were blessed with a country where we can live and breathe as free men and can develop it according to our own wishes and culture and uphold the principles of Islamic social justice." "We also reiterate our commitment to always cherish and uphold Quaid's vision for Pakistan where we mobilise all our resources in a systematic and organised way and tackle the grave issues that confront us with grim determination and discipline worthy of a great nation," he added.

Dr Alvi said, "We also pledge ourselves to take the right decisions at the right time and ensure the continuation of policies to create stability in the country by embracing Quaid's advice to think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man." "Let us pledge to uphold Quaid's vision of upholding the democratic values spelt in the following golden words, "Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty".

"Let us reiterate our pledge to give equal rights to all citizens in pursuance of Quaid's advice: You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.

You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state." "Let us embrace Quaid's advice that no nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you. We are victims of evil customs. It is a crime against humanity that our women are shut up within the four walls of the houses as prisoners. There is no sanction anywhere for the deplorable condition in which our women have to live. Let us treat our youth as advised by our Quaid." He said, "Pakistan is proud of its youth, particularly the students who have always been at the forefront in the hour of trial and need. You are the nation's leaders of tomorrow and you must fully equip yourself with discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of you. You should realise the magnitude of your responsibility and be ready to bear it." "Let us revisit Quaid's guiding principles on foreign policy and pursue "peace within and peace without", maintain peaceful and cordial and friendly relations with neighbours and with the world at large, continue to promote peace and prosperity among the nations of the world and maintain the principles of honesty and fair play in national and international dealings." The president said, "On this day, let us not forget what the Quaid said about Kashmir, Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and no nation can allow its jugular vein to be held by the enemy." "We repledge ourselves to continue our moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in realizing their dream of self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions.

Let us journey towards prosperity and progress by forging Unity, Faith and Discipline in our ranks and files, inculcate the guiding principles of Quaid in our individual and national lives, and commit ourselves to selfless devotion to duty to rise as a great nation in the comity of nations," he concluded.

