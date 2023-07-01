President urges nation to write new chapters of tolerance, unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed the confidence that though they could not rewrite chapters of history, they could write new ones of tolerance, unity and glory.

On his Twitter handle, the president while extending Eid greetings to the Pakistanis and the Muslims across the globe, further stressed upon the people of Pakistan to strive as the 5th biggest country and play their true role in the comity of nations.

The president further said that he had just completed his second Hajj after 30 years.

In a number of tweets, he said he prayed primarily for the beloved Pakistan and its people. "Am beseeching Allah to provide us a way out of our miseries, towards progress & prosperity that we want to attain." "May Al-Ghafur & Al-Raheem accept my supplications and Dua. Just as the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) forgave & pardoned all, even his most avowed foes, we must too & I have endeavoured to do that," he posted in a tweet.

The president also requested all to forgive him for any deed he might have done knowingly or unknowingly to hurt them.