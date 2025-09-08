President Urges Nation's Resolve To Ensure Inclusivity, Accessibility Of Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) As the world observes International Literacy Day today, President Asif Ali Zardari called for a collective resolve of society including families, communities, civil society, media, and the private sector to ensure the universality, inclusivity and accessibility of education.
"On this International Literacy Day, I call upon all Pakistanis to reaffirm their commitment to this noble cause. Let us envision a Pakistan where literacy is universal, education is inclusive, and knowledge is accessible to all. Together, we can build a society that upholds human dignity, empowers women, and harnesses the full potential of our citizens for peace, prosperity, and progress," the president said in his message on Day annually observed on September 8.
He said that the Government of Pakistan was committed to advancing universal literacy through stronger public policies, investment in quality education, digital innovations, and community engagement.
"These initiatives reflect the government’s firm resolve to enhance literacy by making education inclusive, accessible, and adaptable to the diverse needs of our people. By strengthening non-formal education alongside the formal system, Pakistan is ensuring that every child, youth, and adult has the opportunity to learn, regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic background."
Extending greetings to the people of Pakistan and to the global community striving for accessibility of knowledge and learning, said that besides being ability to read and write, literacy was also an enhancement of human cognitive development and a matter of dignity and fundamental human right.
Besides, he said that literacy also empowered individuals with confidence, giving them a voice in society, and opening the door to opportunities that would otherwise remain out of reach. It is also the foundation of personal growth and social progress, enabling citizens to actively participate in economic, cultural, and democratic life.
Calling it a cornerstone of nation-building for Pakistan, the president said that literacy was key to reducing poverty, fostering innovation, strengthening democracy, and ensuring sustainable development. A literate nation is a strong nation—one that can address its challenges with wisdom, resilience, and creativity, he added.
"We must pay special attention to empowering women and girls through education. An educated woman uplifts not only herself but also her family and community, becoming an agent of change and progress. By ensuring literacy and education for women, we invest in healthier families, stronger economies, and a more equitable society. No nation can achieve its true potential if half of its population is left behind," President Zardari remarked.
Emphasising the collective resolve of families, communities, civil society, media, and the private sector, he said that every individual had a role to play in nurturing a culture of lifelong learning and in ensuring that education becomes the shared wealth of the entire nation.
