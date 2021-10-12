President urges need to acquaint young generation with performing arts and culture

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the younger generation should be acquainted and attached with Pakistan's rich performing arts and culture

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that the younger generation should be acquainted and attached with Pakistan's rich performing arts and culture.

He was addressing a ceremony in honor of famous urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib at the Zia Mohyeddin Hall in the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

President Dr. Arif Alvi also called for creating opportunities in every city in Pakistan to exhibit and promote arts and culture.

Dr. Arif Alvi highly appreciated the role of NAPA and its founding president Zia Mohyeddin for the promotion of performing arts and said we are lucky to have brilliant people like Zia Mohyeddin.

The President said that he spends a lot of his time with books and he is among the admirers of performing arts and legends like Zia Mohyeddin.

Earlier, a group of artists and students of NAPA presented a glowing tribute to the great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, through musical performances while Zia Mohyeddin read a script, which was highly appreciated and welcomed by the President Dr. Arif Alvi and the audience.

The great Urdu poet Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib, is popularly known by his pen name "Mirza Ghalib".