UrduPoint.com

President Urges Overseas Pakistanis To Invest In Their Homeland

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:40 PM

President urges Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland, which was fast emerging as Asia's premier investment and trade hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland, which was fast emerging as Asia's premier investment and trade hub.

He emphasized the need for linking up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organizations in the country for proper utilization of their intellectual and business talent.

The President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of US based Overseas Pakistanis, which led by President Aspire Pakistan, Hassan Syed, called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that Pakistan was improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education.

He stated that efforts were being made to increase the number of university graduates, besides enhancing the quality of education.

Steps were being taken for digitalization of economy which would further boost Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan, he added.

The President was told that Aspire Pakistan was a network of overseas entrepreneurs, investors and technology experts with a vision to make Pakistan socially and economically prosperous through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The President appreciated the role of Overseas Pakistanis in the country's socio-economic development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Hub National University Industry Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanz ..

UAE suspends entry for travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia &amp; Nigeria; ..

1 hour ago
 Niazi reviews administrative affairs of Local Body ..

Niazi reviews administrative affairs of Local Body elections

2 minutes ago
 SSDO organize seminar on labour governance

SSDO organize seminar on labour governance

2 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive ..

Pentagon Says Seven Staff Members Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Base Tour

2 minutes ago
 Spain reaches labour reform deal

Spain reaches labour reform deal

2 minutes ago
 US spending rises more slowly in November, inflati ..

US spending rises more slowly in November, inflation highest since 1982

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.