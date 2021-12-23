President urges Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland, which was fast emerging as Asia's premier investment and trade hub

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland, which was fast emerging as Asia's premier investment and trade hub.

He emphasized the need for linking up Pakistani diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organizations in the country for proper utilization of their intellectual and business talent.

The President made these remarks while talking to a delegation of US based Overseas Pakistanis, which led by President Aspire Pakistan, Hassan Syed, called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said that Pakistan was improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education.

He stated that efforts were being made to increase the number of university graduates, besides enhancing the quality of education.

Steps were being taken for digitalization of economy which would further boost Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan, he added.

The President was told that Aspire Pakistan was a network of overseas entrepreneurs, investors and technology experts with a vision to make Pakistan socially and economically prosperous through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The President appreciated the role of Overseas Pakistanis in the country's socio-economic development.