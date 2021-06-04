UrduPoint.com
President Urges PBM To Enhance Its Outreach To Country's Remote Areas

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday urged Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to enhance its outreach to the country's remote areas to help the underprivileged sections of the society.

He underlined the need to focus on poverty-stricken and deprived areas of the country, particularly in Baluchistan, interior Sindh and erstwhile FATA, to provide financial assistance and social protection to widows, orphans, women and differently abled persons (DAPs).

The President expressed these views at a briefing, given by Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Managing Director PBM briefed the meeting about the role of his organization in empowering women by providing them financial assistance and different skills.

He informed that PBM was actively working for the welfare of DAPs and the rehabilitation of child laborers by enrolling them in schools.

He apprised that PBM had introduced a conditional cash transfer scheme, initiated with the collaboration of donors, to motivate children for formal Primary education instead of child labor.

Addressing the meeting, the President underlined the need for joining hands by the government and private sector to help address the issues being faced by the vulnerable segments of society.

In order to financially empower women and DAPs, he urged PBM to work for their skill development with the support of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The President appreciated the role of PBM for the uplift of DAPs and the needy and assured the Managing Director of his support to further strengthen the organization.

