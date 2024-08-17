President urges people to actively participate in Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

**Embargoed: not to be published before August 18** ISLAMABAD, (Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024 by planting as many trees as possible to support the national objective of increasing tree cover in the country.

"As we embark on the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all Pakistanis for their unwavering dedication to preserving our environment," he said in a message on Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024.

This campaign is not just a seasonal initiative; it is a crucial aspect of our national duty to protect and nurture the natural beauty and resources of our beloved country, he said.

Additionally, the president said, "Trees are the foundation of life. They provide us with clean air, regulate our climate, and support diverse ecosystems".

In the face of escalating environmental challenges, he said the significance of tree plantation cannot be overstated.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) also encouraged planting trees and is reported to have said, “If the Hour (the day of Resurrection) is about to be established and one of you was holding a palm shoot, let him take advantage of even one second before the Hour is established to plant it”.

The president highlighted that currently, only about 5% of Pakistan's total land area is covered by forests, which are under severe pressure due to increasing demand for wood and other land uses.

"Through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, we have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on our environment and secure a greener, healthier future for our younger generation.

I want to emphasize that forestry remains a top priority on Pakistan’s development agenda," he added.

Furthermore, he said under the Delta Blue Carbon initiative, Pakistan has undertaken successful mangrove restoration, increasing mangrove cover by 300% since 1990. "Over 2 million mangroves have been planted in Sindh to mitigate the impacts of Climate Change, which also earned $27 million by trading carbon credits in the international market."

He said another restorative initiative is 'The Living Indus Program' which contains components aimed at halting deforestation and received the UN Decade of Restoration Flagship Award.

President Zardari highlighted that the Government alone cannot preserve and enhance our forest wealth without the cooperation and engagement of our communities.

"This requires the involvement of different strata of society and I hope they would lend their hand in this auspicious venture. It is essential that our younger generation understands the pivotal role forests play in addressing climate change. We are committed to building capacity, enhancing education, and promoting innovation to advance this important mission", he said stressing that this campaign should be a symbol of our commitment to sustainability and our love for the land that sustains us. Together, we can achieve our goal of a greener Pakistan, he added.