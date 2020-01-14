President urges people to benefit from federal ombudsman offices for speedy remedy of complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday urged people to benefit from Federal ombudsmen offices including the federal ombudsman, tax ombudsman, banking ombudsman, insurance ombudsman and ombudsman on women harassment for speedy remedy of their complaints and grievances.

In a video message, he said, the above mentioned five ombudsman offices working under the President's Secretariat were dispensing speedy justice to the common man, who could approach the offices for redressal of their complaints without hiring any lawyer.

The President, who was the appellate forum after decisions of the ombudsman offices, said all the five federal ombudsman offices were bound to give their verdict within 60 days after receiving any complaints regarding banks, tax, insurance, harassment of women at work place etc.

The President claimed that he being an appellate authority had disposed of thousands of appeals during the last over one year and did not take more than one day in deciding most of the appeals except in some cases where complaints were asked for appear for personal hearing.

He said that all the federal government offices and departments were bound to accept and implement the decisions of ombudsman offices, which addressed the complaints ranging from over-billing by utility companies, undue delay in installation of electricity and sui gas connections, banking and insurance matters to harassment of women at work place etc.