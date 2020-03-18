UrduPoint.com
President Urges People To Exhibit National Unity In Fighting, Winning War Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:38 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the people to exhibit national unity to fight and win war against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and adopt maximum preventive measures to check the spread of deadly virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the people to exhibit national unity to fight and win war against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and adopt maximum preventive measures to check the spread of deadly virus.

President Alvi, who visited China from March 16 to 17, in a video message released to the media, also shared the details of his meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and that how China had tackled the coronavirus since its outbreak from the city of Wuhan in December 2019.

Inspired by the unity of Chinese people and the way they tackled the situation after the outbreak of COVID-19, he appealed to all segments of the society, including civil society, media, political and religious leaders etc to work hand in hand and face the challenge in and appropriate manner.

The president said during his visit to China, which was aimed at expressing solidarity with the government and the people of all-weather friend, he also met with the Pakistani students and found them fully appreciative of the steps taken by China to protect them after the outbreak of COVID-19.

He also mentioned the measures taken by Pakistan Embassy in China to ensure the well-being of Pakistani students in Wuhan like sending two embassy officials to the city to help them (students) in the difficult situation.

The president said the Pakistan media as well as the religious leaders should play their respective roles in creating awareness about the preventive measures against the coronavirus.

Advising the people not to panic, he also mentioned various preventive measures against the deadly virus, including taking care of cleanliness, repeated hand-wash, avoid touching own face specially after sneezing or coughing etc.

