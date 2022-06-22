UrduPoint.com

President Urges People To Get Corona Booster Dose

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the people to get their coronavirus booster doses on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the people to get their coronavirus booster doses on time.

During his visit to F-9 Park Mass Vaccination Center, he stressed that the nation would have to face the pandemic collectively as the fight against Covid 19 was still continuing.

The president and Begum Samina Alvi arrived at the vaccination center where they were administered Covid 19 booster doses, a press release said.

