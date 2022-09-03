President urges politicians to mobilize people, prioritize flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that politics and floods were not a zero-sum situation and urged the politicians to mobilize people, prioritize relief activities and continue with their constitutional efforts to strengthen democracy through national discourse.

On his Twitter handle, the president, in an apparent reference to the recent situation of the country in the aftermath of the floods, further stressed upon the politicians to encourage philanthropic response and repair the economy.

"Politics and floods are not a zero sum situation. The best service politicians can do is to mobilise people, prioritise relief activities, encourage philanthropic response, repair economy & continue with constitutional efforts to strengthen democracy through national discourse," the president posted a tweet.