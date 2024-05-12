President Urges Restraint, Resolution Of AJK Issues Through Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged all the stakeholders to exercise restraint and resolve the issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through dialogue and mutual consultation.
He stressed that the political parties, state institutions and the people of AJK should act responsibly so that hostile elements could not exploit the situation to their benefit.
The president expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of members of the AJK Legislative Assembly belonging to Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The delegation briefed the president about recent happenings and unfortunate developments in AJK.
Talking to members of the AJK Legislative Assembly, the president highlighted that the demands of the people of AJK should be addressed as per law, adding that he would take up/discuss the grievances of the people of AJK with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to find a way out of the current situation.
He further emphasized that priority should be accorded to the socio-economic uplift of AJK, with special focus on the development of health, education, tourism and infrastructure.
He underlined the need to bring the far-flung areas at par with other developed areas of the country.
The president regretted the current situation and offered condolences over the unfortunate death of the police officer and prayed for swift recovery of all those who were injured in recent clashes.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nursing backbone of health system, says health minister on Nurses Day55 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects power pilferage at 10 houses59 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad orders revamping of Police Complaint Cell 171511 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates hockey team for winning silver medal11 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of retiring police officers21 minutes ago
-
05 drug peddlers held with Hashish, imported wine21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of writer Khaki Joyo observed in Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
International Mother’s Day observed21 minutes ago
-
04 thieves arrested, stolen mobile phones recovered21 minutes ago
-
3-Day, 5th Annual Humphrey Alumni Conference on Social Responsibility concludes21 minutes ago
-
Kundi vows to extend all possible support to KP government for serving masses31 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.81m from 92 defaulters in 24 hours41 minutes ago