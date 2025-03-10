President Urges Salaries, Pensions Raise In Next Budget, Avoid Downsizing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged the Federal government to increase salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget and reduce income taxes on salaried classes besides focusing on creating jobs, instead of downsizing.
The president, in his annual address to the joint session of the parliament marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, said that the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class were facing serious economic hardships with the people burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs.
He said that in the next budget, the Parliament and the government should provide real relief to the people. The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them.
"At the same time, we should avoid downsizing and job cuts. Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilizing trained manpower productively," the president added.
President Zardari, who had the distinction of being the first civilian president to address the parliament for the eighth time, also called for promoting inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village is left behind.
"The ignored and neglected areas demand urgent attention from the federal government. They also need investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation."
Recent Stories
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs6 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs6 minutes ago
-
Representative of various Bars calls on CJP6 minutes ago
-
TDAP arranges seminar-Survey, to educate the growers6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi assumes charge as Federal Minister for Railways16 minutes ago
-
President for national decisions with consensus, encouraging investment, fostering social, economic ..16 minutes ago
-
.16 minutes ago
-
President for Kashmir, Palestine disputes resolution per int'l law, people's aspirations16 minutes ago
-
RCB to start monitoring encroachments36 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin cracks down on price gougers on 9th day of Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
7 accused held for illegal arms46 minutes ago