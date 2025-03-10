Open Menu

President Urges Salaries, Pensions Raise In Next Budget, Avoid Downsizing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged the Federal government to increase salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget and reduce income taxes on salaried classes besides focusing on creating jobs, instead of downsizing.

The president, in his annual address to the joint session of the parliament marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, said that the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class were facing serious economic hardships with the people burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs.

He said that in the next budget, the Parliament and the government should provide real relief to the people. The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them.

"At the same time, we should avoid downsizing and job cuts. Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilizing trained manpower productively," the president added.

President Zardari, who had the distinction of being the first civilian president to address the parliament for the eighth time, also called for promoting inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village is left behind.

"The ignored and neglected areas demand urgent attention from the federal government. They also need investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation."

Recent Stories

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

11 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

11 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

25 minutes ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

56 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

1 hour ago
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

1 hour ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

1 hour ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan