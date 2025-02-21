President Urges Scouts To Continue Journey Of Learning, Service
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of World Scout Day, called upon scouts to continue their journey of learning and service to the nation.
Highlighting the key role of youth in shaping the future, he emphasized that young people hold the potential to pave the way for a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.
"Today, we observe World Scout Day to honour the legacy of Scouts towards youth empowerment and character-building," the president said adding that scouting is a way of life that inculcates discipline and resilience, besides encouraging young people to serve their communities.
He highlighted that Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA), the country’s largest youth organization, is thriving with over one million scouts. "I am hopeful that PBSA’s 15th National Jamboree in April 2025 will further advance its efforts to reinforce scouts’ commitment to discipline, readiness, and becoming the champions of unity, harmony, and meaningful societal impact."
President Zardari said "Scouts should be the leaders of change. At its core, Scouting is about service. Young scouts need to be guided to adopt strong moral values and a sense of civic responsibility to serve society.
Whether in disaster relief, environmental protection, or education, Scouts should play a vital role in advancing the cause of humanity. As per the Scout motto, “Be Prepared,” they must always be ready to serve both in times of crisis and everyday life".
He encouraged scouts to help create a greener, more inclusive, and progressive Pakistan by leading tree-planting campaigns, literacy programs, and social welfare initiatives.
He said every small step taken today lays the foundation for a better tomorrow. "I would also like to urge the Scouts to cultivate empathy, adaptability, mutual respect, teamwork, cooperation, and the spirit of serving humanity."
He said the ability to learn and lead will shape our young scouts into not only strong individuals but also responsible citizens committed to national progress and development.
"As Pakistan's Chief Scout and President, I place great faith in the abilities of our youth. Youth are the future of this nation and have the potential to pave the way for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan", he added.
