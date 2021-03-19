UrduPoint.com
President Urges Sri Lankans To Visit Buddhist Tourist Destinations In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was an attractive destination for the Buddhist tourists, so the people from Sri Lanka needed to be encouraged to visit the religious and scenic sites in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that Pakistan was an attractive destination for the Buddhist tourists, so the people from Sri Lanka needed to be encouraged to visit the religious and scenic sites in Pakistan.

The president, in a meeting with the visiting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, General Shavendra Silva, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, said Pakistan highly values its relations with Sri Lanka.

He said both the countries had unanimity of opinion on regional and international issues and enjoyed excellent relations in all areas of mutual interests.

He underlined the need for further enhancing economic, cultural and defence relations between the two countries.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the success achieved by Pakistan against the war on terror.

President Alvi also highlighted the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged that international community to play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army said that Pakistan was a close and dearest friend and his country wanted to further improve bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sri Lanka would boost bilateral relations.

He deeply thanked Pakistan for its support and standing by Sri Lanka in difficult times.

