President Urges Strict SOPs Compliance For Muharram Processions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed for strict following of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In his message to nation on the beginning of new Islamic year with the advent of sacred Muharram ul Haram, the President called the need for exhibiting same discipline during this month as demonstrated by the public to contain the disease.

"As the entire Pakistani nation has recently demonstrated exemplary discipline and overcame a pandemic like coronavirus, we must continue to take precautionary measures to prevent its spread," he said.

He said, "I request that during the rallies and processions, the implementation of SOPs issued in consultation with the scholars for be ensured and precautionary measures be strictly followed." President Alvi said Muharram ul Haram reminds about the sacrifices made by the great Islamic personalities for the sanctity of religion and also guides about following the principles of tolerance, truthfulness and steadfastness.

He mentioned that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in this month reflected the spirit of standing firm during oppression.

He said following the same teachings, the nation must reaffirm its commitment to remain determined in protection of their country and uphold the golden principles of truth and justice.

President Alvi also stressed overcoming the challenges of the country by shunning the ills of religious hatred and sectarianism.

He extended best wishes to the Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on the advent of new year and prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the world with mercy by ending calamities including the coronavirus pandemic.

