President Urges Students To Develop Passion For Making Pakistan Stronger Country

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan has all the necessary ingredients of becoming a developed country.

He was addressing the 26th convocation of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute in Swabi on Tuesday.

President said the country has been through most difficult times ranging from natural calamities, hosting of more than four million Afghan refugees for four decades, war against terrorism, to the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

He mentioned the extraordinary philanthropic work done by the people after the 2005 earthquake.

He also paid tribute to Armed forces of the country and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their resilience and sacrifices during the war against terrorism in this region.

Dr Arif Alvi said in the past, world development was based on natural resources. However, today, it is based on logic and human resources.

The President said passion for patriotism is the key to the development of a country.

He stressed on the students to develop their passion for making Pakistan a stronger country.

