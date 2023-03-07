UrduPoint.com

President Urges Students To Enhance Their Intellectual Abilities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

President urges students to enhance their intellectual abilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the students to enhance their intellectual abilities and play their role in the development of the country.

He said that it was essential to improve intellectual resources as well as IT knowledge and skills to help address the socio-economic challenges being faced by the country.

The president expressed these views while talking to the students and staff of the Cadet College, Jaffarabad, Balochistan, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Highlighting the importance of education, the president stated that nations had achieved progress by focusing on science and education.

He regretted that 22 million children were out of school whereas the countries in the region had achieved almost 100 percent Primary enrolment rate, adding that tangible and immediate steps needed to be taken to bring these children into schools.

He also underlined the need to equip the youth with skills and education to improve the economic health of the country.

The president said that Pakistan had great potential in terms of both its natural and human resources that needed to be fully harnessed for the uplift of the country.

He said that Balochistan was rich in natural resources and steps were being taken to bring the province at par with other provinces.

He emphasized the need for constructing dams and water storage to mitigate the impacts of floods and natural calamities.

The president also called upon the college management to train students in emerging technologies like the internet of Things, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence, which had vast applications in every sphere of life.

He urged the students to focus on their studies and contribute towards the development of Pakistan.

The president was informed that Cadet College Jaffarabad was established on 5th March 2009. The college runs classes from 7th till 12th class. Eight entries of 12 grade (around 570) have been passed out from college so far.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Internet Education Water Progress March From Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unifi ..

Ministry of Interior celebrates beginning of Unified Gulf Traffic Week in Global ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2023 Match 24 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will W ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verd ..

Imran’s plea against warrants: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Cr ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Creative Writing Programme

32 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 2 ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

47 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.