President Urges Students To Utilize Secured Professional Education For Benefit To Nation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 08:24 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged students to utilize their secured professional education for the benefit to nation. Addressing annual convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University in Lahore on Sunday, he said the doctors should take extra care and concern while treating the ailing humanity.

He advised the students to value the sacrifices of their parents who made their professional education possible.

