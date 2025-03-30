President urges to remember, support weaker segments on Eid-ul-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari urged that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, they must remember those who were facing economic hardships as true happiness was related to sharing joys with others.

“We should actively fulfill our obligations of Zakat, charity, and Fitrana so that no needy person is deprived of the happiness of Eid,” the president said in a message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 1446 Hijrah being celebrated across the country on Monday.

The president extended his heartfelt felicitation to the entire nation and the Muslim world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“This joyous day comes to us after the blessings, worship, and journey of piety during the holy month of Ramazan. Eid ul-Fitr is a gift from Allah Almighty, granted to us as a reward for fasting,” President Secretariat Press Wing in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

During Ramazan, the president said they strived to attain closeness to Allah Almighty, refine their characters, and excel in deeds of goodness.

“This sacred month teaches us patience, endurance, worship, and compassion for the poor. Now, it is our responsibility to follow these lessons in our daily lives that were learnt during Ramazan and to uphold the virtues of sincerity, honesty, and love in our practical lives,” he further added.

The president observed that the day also taught them the lesson of unity and solidarity among their ranks and stressed that they should strengthen these bonds, support one another and contribute to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

“We must promote brotherhood among ourselves so that our country emerges as a strong and prosperous nation,” he added.

On the occasion, the president also prayed for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to get freedom and the opportunity to celebrate Eid in peace.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to accept their fasts and worship and guide Pakistan on the path of peace and prosperity.