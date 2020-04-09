President urges Ulema to play role in creating awareness about preventive measures against Covid-19

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the country's Ulema (religious scholars) to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the country's Ulema (religious scholars) to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus.

He was talking to a delegation of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), which led by its Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, held a meeting with him here.

The meeting discussed the existing situation arising out of the Corona pandemic.

The Ulema gave various suggestions to deal with the situation.

The meeting urged the people to resort to Almighty Allah to seek His blessings by offering two Rakat Salat-e-Tauba tomorrow.

The Ulema advised the people to seek forgiveness and repentance in individual prayers at their homes, which could help save the humanity from the current catastrophe.

It was also decided that Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, would deliver Jumma Khutba at the Aiwan-e-Sadr tomorrow and hold a prayer to seek Allah's forgiveness after Jumma prayer, with extremely limited gathering and preventive measures will be ensured. It would be telecast live.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and a number of Ulema.