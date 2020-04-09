UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges Ulema To Play Role In Creating Awareness About Preventive Measures Against Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

President urges Ulema to play role in creating awareness about preventive measures against Covid-19

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the country's Ulema (religious scholars) to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the country's Ulema (religious scholars) to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against Coronavirus.

He was talking to a delegation of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), which led by its Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz, held a meeting with him here.

The meeting discussed the existing situation arising out of the Corona pandemic.

The Ulema gave various suggestions to deal with the situation.

The meeting urged the people to resort to Almighty Allah to seek His blessings by offering two Rakat Salat-e-Tauba tomorrow.

The Ulema advised the people to seek forgiveness and repentance in individual prayers at their homes, which could help save the humanity from the current catastrophe.

It was also decided that Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, would deliver Jumma Khutba at the Aiwan-e-Sadr tomorrow and hold a prayer to seek Allah's forgiveness after Jumma prayer, with extremely limited gathering and preventive measures will be ensured. It would be telecast live.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and a number of Ulema.

Related Topics

Prayer From CII Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy Registers 610 New Deaths From COVID-19, 1,61 ..

3 minutes ago

0.85 mln people signed up for tiger force: Usman D ..

3 minutes ago

All measures being taken by govt to wipe out coron ..

3 minutes ago

Russian investigators probe wartime Nazi massacres ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills ..

17 minutes ago

Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving f ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.