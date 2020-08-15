UrduPoint.com
President Urges Ulema To Play Role In Sensitizing Mother-child Health

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

President urges Ulema to play role in sensitizing mother-child health

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged Ulema to play their role in sensitizing the people regarding mother and child health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged Ulema to play their role in sensitizing the people regarding mother and child health.

He was talking to a delegation of Ulema led by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman at the Governor House. Maulana Rehan Amjad Nomani, Mufti Nazir Jan, Maulana Sabir Noorani and Mufti Abid Mubarak were also present in the meeting, a press release said.

The president also urged them to educate people about women's inheritance rights according to the injunctions of islam.

The delegation appreciated the role of the president and the government for creating inter-sects and inter-faith harmony and for taking Ulema on board on all matters of importance especially during COVID-19.

They expressed their gratitude for opening the mosques during Ramazan with standard operating procedures (SOPs.)

