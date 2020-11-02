UrduPoint.com
President Urges UN To Take Steps To Implement SC Resolution On  Jammu And Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:44 PM

President urges UN to take steps to implement SC Resolution on  Jammu and Kashmir    

President Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the principles and purpose of the UN Charter, saying that Pakistan has launched several programs to realise the Sustainable Development Goals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) President Dr Arif Alvi urged the United Nations to take steps to implement Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr. Julien Harneis in Islamabad today (Monday), he said Pakistan has always pursued peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has been on the agenda of the UN for over seven decades.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the principles and purpose of the UN Charter. He informed that Pakistan has launched several programs to realise the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also apprised Julien Harneis about the measures taken by Pakistan against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic as well as the financial support provided by the Government to the deserving families under Ehsaas Program.

Dr Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to bring minorities to the mainstream and protect their rights.

Julien Harneis praised Pakistan for being tolerant to minorities.

The President appreciated the role of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for extensively documenting gross Human Rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

