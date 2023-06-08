President urges universities to play role in preventing extremism, violence among students

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday called upon the universities to play an active role in preventing intolerance, extremism and violence among students and guide them towards a positive mindset.

The universities, he said, should arrange regular capacity-building training sessions for their management and faculty members to inculcate in students the ability to resolve conflicts and extremism.

Addressing the National Vice Chancellors' Peace Conference, the president said banning the students' unions in universities was not a solution and stressed that there was a need to change their mindset through proper teaching methodologies.

He said the step would ensure the reformation of students to help them contribute towards the country's better future, sustainable peace and prosperity.

President Alvi stressed the need for promoting ethics, morality, empathy, forgiveness and tolerance among the students. He said the students must not be indulged in activities which created stress among them.

To overcome the ongoing crisis, he said, priorities should be defined in streamlining the country's economy, reducing inflation, poverty and the rule of law.

The president hoped that the challenging times would pass soon and the country would witness exponential growth within five to seven years. The country will stand on strong footings again, he said.

The two-day conference was jointly organised by Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan, National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA).

The conference themed "Academic Discourse on Countering Extremism - The Way Forward" is a significant milestone in the implementation of the Peace, Advocacy and Community Engagement through Transformation (PACT) for Tolerance project, which is built on a foundation of collaboration and cooperation between SFEA, HEC Pakistan, NACTA, and other policy-level stakeholders.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, sharing his thoughts on the pressing issue of conflict within society, said that conflict permeated various sectors of society including families and deserved collaborative and coordinated response.

Apart from teaching, he said, as a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment, the universities had the responsibility to foster responsible citizenship and produce good human beings.