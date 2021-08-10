UrduPoint.com

President Urges Universities To Prepare Youth In IT, Artificial Intelligence Fields

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the country's universities to prepare youth in the fields of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence through special focus on online education as well as research and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the country's universities to prepare youth in the fields of Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence through special focus on online education as well as research and development.

He also stressed on the need of transforming Bahria University in line with the needs of modern era and said that the university should produce graduates as per market requirement.

The President expressed these views during a briefing held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr about the academic activities of Bahria University, its faculties and role in providing higher education.

The briefing was given by Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat.

The President appreciated the role of Bahria University in the promotion of higher education.

