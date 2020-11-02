ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the United Nations to take steps to implement the resolutions of UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting with UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir was on the agenda of the UN for over seven decades.

President Alvi said Pakistan had always pursued peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and the principles and purpose of the UN Charter.

He said Pakistan had launched several programmes to realize the Sustainable Development Goals.

He also apprised Julien Harneis of the measures taken by Pakistan against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic as well as the financial support provided by the government to the deserving families under Ehsaas Programme.

The President reiterated Pakistan's commitment to bring minorities into the mainstream and protect their rights, to which Julien Harneis lauded Pakistan for being tolerant to minorities.

Dr Alvi lauded the efforts of the United Nations in supporting government in reducing hunger.

He also appreciated the role of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) for extensively documenting gross Human Rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

