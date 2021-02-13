UrduPoint.com
President Urges Uplift Plan For National Museum, Setting Up Digitization Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

President urges uplift plan for National Museum, setting up digitization center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday urged the need to formulate a plan to uplift National Museum besides establishing a paper conservation laboratory and digitisation centre there.

During his visit to National Museum of Pakistan here, the president was briefed about the objective, status and future upgradation plan of the museum, a press release said.

He reiterated the government's determination to upgrade the museum and its building to attract more visitors.

He said that Pakistan had rich history and was home to great Indus and Gandhara civilisations.

The president was told that since its establishment in 1950, the museum had preserved over 97,000 inventories of record of land like pre-historic, proto-historic, late Harappan, Gandhara and others, and put on display in 10 spacious galleries.

President Alvi expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken for the preservation of rich history and culture of Pakistan.

