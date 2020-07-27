President urges upon ensuring SOPs during Eid, Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday once again stressed upon strict observance of standard operating procedure (SOPs) during Eid ul Azha and Muharram to contain Covid 19 infection.

On his twitter account, the president also lauded a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan about the latest situation on coronavirus during his televised address to the nation early in the day.

"An excellent message from Prime Minister of Pakistan to the people to follow SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha & Muharram," he posted.

The 'good policies & national discipline should not be wasted away. Ensure social distancing, take care of old, & wear masks' the president further tweeted.