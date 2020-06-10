UrduPoint.com
President Urges Varsities To Go Online To Avoid Academic Loss Of Students

Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:42 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday called upon the universities and other higher educational institutions to provide online education to students to avoid their academic loss in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The president expressed these views during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Baltistan University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, through a video conference.

President Alvi said the university needed to focus on research and innovation as well as strengthen its linkages with national and international universities so as to promote quality education in the country.

He said coronavirus pandemic had affected the education sector all over, adding that the challenge could be met by encouraging and promoting the culture of online education.

The President appreciated the measures taken by the management of University for arranging online classes for students as well as promoting education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Vice Chancellor highlighted various initiatives taken by the University for promotion of education.

