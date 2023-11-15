Open Menu

President Urges World Powers To Play Due Role For Global Peace

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:58 PM

President urges world powers to play due role for global peace  

President Arif Alvi says the world needed a unified approach to save humanity from the violence.

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged the world powers to come forward and play their due role for global peace.

He was addressing the Margalla Dialogue 2023 titled "Evolving world environment: Charting the course of our future" in Islamabad today.

The President said the world needed a unified approach to save humanity from the violence.

Diplomats from various countries participated in the gathering.

Dr Arif Alvi, while condemning the barbarism of Israel on Palestinians, said the killing of innocent civilians is a clear violation of international laws.

He said the international community must act and stop the bloodshed.

