UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Urges World To Hold Indian Govt. Accountable For Repressive Actions Against Minorities

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:38 PM

President urges world to hold Indian govt. accountable for repressive actions against minorities

:President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the isolation of Muslims by the Indian government was a matter of grave concern and it was the responsibility of the world to hold India accountable for the repressive actions against minority groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the isolation of Muslims by the Indian government was a matter of grave concern and it was the responsibility of the world to hold India accountable for the repressive actions against minority groups.

He said that India was increasingly becoming intolerant towards Muslims, which were being persecuted and targeted persistently.

The President was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Suyudhie Amri who paid a farewell call on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The President said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Indonesia and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in areas of trade, economy and defence.

He thanked the government of Indonesia for ably steering the discussion in the UN Security Council on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi also appreciated the contributions made by the outgoing ambassador towards improving the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The ambassador said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields.

Both sides emphasized the need to further expand bilateral relations in the fields of defence and trade. The ambassador also appreciated Pakistan's role in successfully managing COVID-19 pandemic.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Minority Jammu Indonesia Muslim Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves repatriation of PML-N Sup ..

15 minutes ago

India Hoping for 'Positive Move' on Russian-Indian ..

51 seconds ago

China launches competition to boost youth innovati ..

53 seconds ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Russia, Belarus, T ..

13 minutes ago

CPPA-G seeks 86 paisa per unit hike in power tarif ..

13 minutes ago

Seven cops booked in custodial killing in Sukkur

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.