UrduPoint.com

President Urges World To Resolve Kashmir Dispute For Sustainable Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 08:20 PM

President urges world to resolve Kashmir dispute for sustainable peace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday urged the world to resolve the Kashmir dispute for achieving sustainable peace in South Asia.

Speaking to the audience of an All Pakistan Kashmir Solidarity Mushaira here, he said those nations who saw deaths of millions of people in world wars were not taking moral stand on Kashmir due to vested interests and trade with India.

"But this will not continue as freedom of people cannot be denied. Every child born will demand freedom whether in Kashmir or Palestine." He said India was perpetrating oppression against its Muslim population.

"Muslims of India are our brothers and sisters and we will continue our efforts peacefully for rights of Muslims in India.

" India was putting itself on fire and proving right the two nation theory espoused by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he remarked.

He expressed hope that Kashmir would gain its freedom in future.

The president said mushairas should be held regularly as these had an important role in culture, civilization and politics of a country.

Muslim poets had immensely contributed to popularizing the genre of poetry, he concluded.

During the poetry session, prominent poets read their poetry to express solidarity with the oppressed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire World Palestine Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Moral Muslim All Asia Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

2 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

2 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>