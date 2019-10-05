President urges world to take notice of Indian state terrorism against Kashmiris, minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the world community to take notice of the state terrorism being perpetrated by India in occupied Kashmir as well as against its minorities.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi urged the world community to take notice of the state terrorism being perpetrated by India in occupied Kashmir as well as against its minorities.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, the president said the world could not act as a silent spectator on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said there was a great resentment in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) against the Indian illegal actions and the Indian authorities would see the reaction once the curfew was lifted.

The president reiterated Pakistan's demand for immediate lifting of curfew and communication blackout in occupied valley. He said media should be allowed to visit the valley to ascertain the facts.

He also asked the Kashmiri people to send out images of the Indian oppression. Kashmiris should not lose hope as God Almighty would steer them out of this trial.

He said New Delhi was left with no argument or logic today.

The president said India had been using pellet guns against the Muslim population of occupied Kashmir over the last four to five years.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, President Arif Alvi said the Kashmiris had sacrificed one hundred thousand lives in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He was confident that Kashmiris would continue to raise voice for their freedom till they would get their right to self determination.

He reiterated that Pakistan would always stand by their Kashmiri brethren for their genuine cause as the country had always raised Kashmir dispute at all the international fora.

Responding to a question about Pakistan's efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people, the president said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself as a true ambassador of the oppressed people who eloquently presented the Kashmir case at the United Nations General Assembly and unmasked the extremist face of India.

He said the strong voice raised by Pakistan in support of its Kashmiri brethren was now resonating and would have its impact on the world community.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed had also voiced their concerns on the situation in occupied Kashmir.

He thanked China, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries who supported the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi said India could not change the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir and convert Muslim majority there into minority.

He pointed out that there are eleven United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and resolution of this festering dispute only lies in the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The president said the United States President Donald Trump had repeatedly offered mediation but India was not ready for it. He said if India is not ready for mediation, then it should sit with Pakistan and Kashmiris for the resolution of the dispute.

Alluding to the maltreatment being meted out to minorities in India, the president said it was on the streets of Delhi that the blood of 3000 Sikhs was spilled. The same massacre was committed against Muslims in Gujarat, after which Modi was not getting the world visas.

He said other minorities were also faced with the worst kind of situation in India.

President Alvi said India, not satisfied with its history, was promoting Hindutva. Today's India is not that of Ghandhi or secular one, he remarked.

The president said the stature of Pakistan has elevated over the last one year due to its present leadership. He noted that the voice of Kashmiris would also get strength with the increase of Pakistan's clout in the world.

The president also appreciated Radio Pakistan for effectively raising the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people and the Indian atrocities.