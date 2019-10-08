President urges youth to donate blood quarterly to cater to patients' needs

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday urged the country's youth to donate blood after every three months to cater to the blood requirement of patients suffering from various diseases including Thalassemia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday urged the country's youth to donate blood after every three months to cater to the blood requirement of patients suffering from various diseases including Thalassemia.

"If only two percent people in our country donate blood, there will be no shortage of blood. The donation of blood does not hurt one's health and is like giving the Zakat of body," he said while speaking at a function organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Society in commemoration of 2005 earthquake victims.

The president said as living nations take care of their countrymen, philanthropists in Pakistan contribute generously and fully cooperate in every pious work, adding in the hour of crisis, every Pakistani helps the victims beyond his or her capacity.

He recalled the extraordinary reaction of Pakistani nation when the country was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake on October 8, 2005 and said he himself witnessed the long queues of vehicles loaded with relief goods in Karachi.

He said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) used to help the needy by bearing all the hardships.

The president said Pakistani nation also came forward to help the Afghan refugees in their hard time.

He said the present government was focusing on improvement in the health sector.

He thanked the Turkish brethren over the gifts of blood donation van and first aid equipments by Turkey Red Crescent.

He also inspected the blood donation van and reviewed the facilities available in the mobile blood donation unit.