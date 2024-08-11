President Urges Youth To Seize Opportunities, Work Tirelessly For Country
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged the young Pakistanis to seize the opportunities available to them, dream big, and work tirelessly for the betterment of their beloved country.
In a message on the occasion of International Youth Day observed on August 12 every year, he said, "On this International Youth Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Pakistan's vibrant and dynamic youth, who are the torchbearers of our nation’s future. Today, we celebrate not just the potential of our young generation, but also their invaluable contributions to our country's progress."
He said, "The youth of Pakistan are our most valuable asset as they are the dreamers and leaders of tomorrow. It is our duty to provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to fulfill their potential and build a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Pakistan."
"The Prime Minister's Youth Programme stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering our youth. Through initiatives like the Youth Laptop Scheme, which has distributed 600,000 laptops nationwide, we are ensuring that our students are equipped to succeed in the digital world.
The Youth business Loan program, having disbursed 186 billion rupees, has given rise to a new generation of entrepreneurs who are creating jobs and driving economic growth. Additionally, the Youth Skill Development Programme has provided training to 450,000 young individuals, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to our society," he added.
"Moreover, we are actively engaging our youth through the sports Talent Hunt and the Green Youth Movement, fostering not only physical fitness but also a sense of responsibility towards the environment," he said adding, "As President, I am deeply proud of the accomplishments of our young people. Their energy, creativity and resilience are the driving forces behind our nation’s success. I urge every young Pakistani to seize the opportunities available to them, to dream big, and to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country."
Together, let us continue to nurture and support our youth, for in their success lies the future of Pakistan, the President said.
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level28 seconds ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories19 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..30 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused31 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away40 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara41 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB51 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day1 hour ago