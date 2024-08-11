Open Menu

President Urges Youth To Seize Opportunities, Work Tirelessly For Country

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM

President urges youth to seize opportunities, work tirelessly for country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday urged the young Pakistanis to seize the opportunities available to them, dream big, and work tirelessly for the betterment of their beloved country.

In a message on the occasion of International Youth Day observed on August 12 every year, he said, "On this International Youth Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Pakistan's vibrant and dynamic youth, who are the torchbearers of our nation’s future. Today, we celebrate not just the potential of our young generation, but also their invaluable contributions to our country's progress."

He said, "The youth of Pakistan are our most valuable asset as they are the dreamers and leaders of tomorrow. It is our duty to provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to fulfill their potential and build a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Pakistan."

"The Prime Minister's Youth Programme stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering our youth. Through initiatives like the Youth Laptop Scheme, which has distributed 600,000 laptops nationwide, we are ensuring that our students are equipped to succeed in the digital world.

The Youth business Loan program, having disbursed 186 billion rupees, has given rise to a new generation of entrepreneurs who are creating jobs and driving economic growth. Additionally, the Youth Skill Development Programme has provided training to 450,000 young individuals, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to our society," he added.

"Moreover, we are actively engaging our youth through the sports Talent Hunt and the Green Youth Movement, fostering not only physical fitness but also a sense of responsibility towards the environment," he said adding, "As President, I am deeply proud of the accomplishments of our young people. Their energy, creativity and resilience are the driving forces behind our nation’s success. I urge every young Pakistani to seize the opportunities available to them, to dream big, and to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country."

Together, let us continue to nurture and support our youth, for in their success lies the future of Pakistan, the President said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Loan Prime Minister World Sports Business Young Progress August Sunday Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

19 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

53 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan