President Vegetable Commission Group Denounces Desecration Of Quran In Sweden

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 11:23 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The President of Hyderabad Onion Potatoes and vegetable commission agents group Sabzi Mandi Muhammad Altaf Memon has denounced the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, he said that Quran-e-Majeed was a Holy book of Muslims & and Muslim world would not tolerate its desecration at any cost.

He said that Western countries were continuously tormenting the sentiments of 57 Muslim countries, however, concerted steps should be taken on the government level to halt such types of practices.

He urged heads of 57 Muslim countries to take strict action in this regard otherwise other European countries will also undermine the sentiments of Muslims without delay.

World Hyderabad Sweden Muslim Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

