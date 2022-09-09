UrduPoint.com

President Visits British HC To Condole Queen Elizabeth's Sad Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:34 PM

President visits British HC to condole Queen Elizabeth's sad demise

President Dr Arif Alvi visited the British High Commission here on Friday to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi visited the British High Commission here on Friday to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II. He was received by High Commissioner Christian Turner on his arrival at the High Commission.

While recording his remarks in the condolence book, the president wrote: "With a heavy heart on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey my profound condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II. Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty's graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth. Her Majesty's life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961.

She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity. I offer my heartfelt condolences again to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom." Later, while talking to the British high commissioner, the president shared his fond memories of the late Queen's visit to Pakistan and said she was a visionary stateswoman of unmatched dignity and grace.

"Her unwavering commitment to duty, her patronage to charities to uplift the less privileged people and her continued efforts to promote peace around the world were exceptional," he added.

The British high commissioner said the late Queen had a special place for Pakistan and in one of her last messages, she expressed her solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Flood Visit United Kingdom Christian Family Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Minister chairs meeting of Punjab Numberdar Associ ..

Minister chairs meeting of Punjab Numberdar Association

59 seconds ago
 CTD Sukkur arrests two alleged terrorists

CTD Sukkur arrests two alleged terrorists

1 minute ago
 2.5m bales of cotton urgently required: PTEA

2.5m bales of cotton urgently required: PTEA

1 minute ago
 Widespread rains, thundershower forecast in KP fro ..

Widespread rains, thundershower forecast in KP from Sep 10 to 15

1 minute ago
 PM assures IHC to resolve issue of missing persons ..

PM assures IHC to resolve issue of missing persons with sincerity

12 minutes ago
 DPO chairs meeting for Chehlum Imam Hussain

DPO chairs meeting for Chehlum Imam Hussain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.