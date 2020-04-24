(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi alongwith Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri visited Faisal Mosque and other mosques in F-10, G-10 and Kohsar here on Friday night and reviewed the precautionary measures taken for Taraweeh prayers.

The President expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for Taraweeh prayers at the mosques.

Other mosques should also take similar precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus in the country, a statement issued by the President's Media Office said.