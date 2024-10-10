Open Menu

President Visits China Embassy To Condole Killing Of Chinese Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the Embassy of China here and offered his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan over the tragic killing of Chinese citizens in a terrorist attack in Karachi that took place on October 7, 2024.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack, the president reiterated the resolve to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

He expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Chinese people in this hour of grief, according to a President House press release.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, President Zardari said that the Chinese government and people had contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan and the enemies of both countries could not want to see the growing bilateral partnership.

He stated that such cowardly acts by the hostile elements could not weaken the bonds of friendship between the two time-tested friends.

The president reiterated Pakistan's commitment to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan.

