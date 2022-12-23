President Visits CMH To Enquire After Security Officials Injured In Bannu Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to enquire about the health of security officers and soldiers who got injured while clearing the CTD complex in Bannu.
The president praised their bravery and resolve to fight against terrorism, a press release said.