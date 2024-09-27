Open Menu

President Visits Family Of Martyred DC Zakir Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 07:50 PM

President visits family of martyred DC Zakir Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid a visit to the family of Shaheed Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and expressed his profound condolences to the grieved family.

Zakir Baloch was martyred in an attack in Mastung, Balochistan.

During the visit, the president expressed his profound condolences and prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred DC Zakir Baloch.

President Zardari said Zakir Baloch was martyred while fulfilling his responsibilities. He said that entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families for the nation.

He also appreciated the spirit of patriotism of the martyr and prayed for the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Attack Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Visit Mastung Family

Recent Stories

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

21 minutes ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

29 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

42 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 hour ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

3 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan