President Visits Family Of Martyred DC Zakir Baloch
Published September 27, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday paid a visit to the family of Shaheed Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and expressed his profound condolences to the grieved family.
Zakir Baloch was martyred in an attack in Mastung, Balochistan.
During the visit, the president expressed his profound condolences and prayed for elevation of ranks of martyred DC Zakir Baloch.
President Zardari said Zakir Baloch was martyred while fulfilling his responsibilities. He said that entire nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families for the nation.
He also appreciated the spirit of patriotism of the martyr and prayed for the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.
