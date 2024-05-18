President Visits Family Of Shaheed Major Babar, Offers Fateha
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the family home of Shaheed Major Babar Khan in Mianwali and expressed condolences to the family members of the martyr
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited the family home of Shaheed Major Babar Khan in Mianwali and expressed condolences to the family members of the martyr.
During the visit, the president offered Fateha for Major Babar Khan who was martyred in Zhob.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the rank of the martyred in paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.
He also paid tribute to martyred Major Babar Khan for sacrificing his life for the sake of the country, said a press release issued by the President House Press Wing.
The president said that the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and salutes them.
He also appreciated the Shaheed's devotion to duty, patriotism and his services for the country.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif21 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award21 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body21 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base21 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students17 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital17 minutes ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru17 minutes ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas27 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap27 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations27 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students27 minutes ago