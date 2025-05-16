Open Menu

President Visits Family Of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed For Condolence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM

President visits family of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed, who was martyred during the recent Ma'arka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) against India.

The president offered condolences to the father and other family members of Usman Yousaf Shaheed.

He paid tribute, on behalf of the nation, for the martyr’s services to the country and his sacrifice while defending the homeland.

"We are proud of the sacrifices by our brave soldiers. The entire nation salutes them and will always remain grateful to the martyrs and their families for their sacrifices," the president added.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks in paradise.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

12 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

12 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

12 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

12 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

13 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

13 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

13 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

13 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan