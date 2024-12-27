President Visits Garhi Khuda Bux
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
GARHI KHUDA BUX, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on the occasion of the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
The President visited the Mazar of slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths at the grave and offered `Fateha'.
On the MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal and security staff were present.
Asif Ali Zardari also visited the grave of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave, offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i-Sawab" and recited verses from the Holy Quran.
He also visited the graves of the former chairperson of PPP and former first lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat, late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. He laid floral wreaths on their graves and offered fateha.
