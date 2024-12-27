Open Menu

President Visits Garhi Khuda Bux

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

President visits Garhi Khuda Bux

GARHI KHUDA BUX, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on the occasion of the 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The President visited the Mazar of slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths at the grave and offered `Fateha'.

On the MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal and security staff were present.

Asif Ali Zardari also visited the grave of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave, offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i-Sawab" and recited verses from the Holy Quran.

He also visited the graves of the former chairperson of PPP and former first lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat, late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto. He laid floral wreaths on their graves and offered fateha.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Nusrat Bhutto Wife Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

43 minutes ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

2 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

3 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

11 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

12 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

13 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

13 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan