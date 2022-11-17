UrduPoint.com

President Visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:23 AM

President visits Int'l Defence Exhibition, IDEAS 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEAS 2022) at the Expo Center, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEAS 2022) at the Expo Center, here.

The event was attended by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, renowned industrialists, ambassadors and other personalities, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The participating countries, foreign delegations and their members related to defence industry were also present.

On the occasion, a colourful ceremony was held in the honour of president and other guests. Artists presented folk music of different provinces of the country.

The president also gave away prizes.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Music Murad Ali Shah Event Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisc ..

US House Passes Bill to Ban Enforcement of Nondisclosure Deals in Sexual Assault ..

1 minute ago
 Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing p ..

Akhtar Mengal calls on CM Balochistan on missing person issue

2 minutes ago
 Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Hap ..

Pushing Russian Troops Out of Ukraine Will Not Happen in Next Few Weeks - Top US ..

2 minutes ago
 Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" ..

Kaira criticizes PTI for adopting "unethical ways" for selling Toshakhana gifts

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit ..

Ceremony held to distribute fodder among rain-hit cattle farmers

2 minutes ago
 DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

DDPs, ADPs appointed in anti-corruption courts

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.