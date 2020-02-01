UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 PM

President visits Jam Madad to condole his mother's death

KARACHI, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited Member of Sindh Assembly Jam Madad Ali at his residence here to express condolence over the death of his mother.

He offered Fateha for peace of the deceased soul and prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Law Minister Barrister Farogh Nasim and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also separately called on the president and discussed the matters of mutual interests.

