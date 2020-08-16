UrduPoint.com
President Visits Journalist Chand Nawab To Condole His Mother's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

President visits journalist Chand Nawab to condole his mother's demise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday visited the residence of renowned journalist Chand Nawab here to condole over the demise of his mother. Expressing grief over the demise of the journalist's mother, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

